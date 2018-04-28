UK court admits CBI evidence against Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, who appeared in the Westminister Magistrate's Court, had his 650,000 pounds bail extended until the next date of hearing on July 11



Vijay Mallya. Pic/AP/PTI

A UK court on Friday admitted the bulk of the evidence submitted by the CBI against Vijay Mallya in connection with his ongoing extradition trial, giving a boost to India's efforts to bring back the embattled liquor baron to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore.

The 62-year-old flamboyant businessman, who appeared in the Westminister Magistrate's Court, had his 650,000 pounds bail extended until the next date of hearing on July 11.

When the court reconvenes, oral submissions will be made on closing arguments to be submitted in writing to Judge Emma Arbuthnot over the next two months. The judge is then expected to indicate plans for a verdict in the case at the next hearing.

"We have just asked for a final hearing to make our closing submissions orally. Nothing is wrong with that. No delaying tactics. On the contrary, we requested an earlier date than what was being discussed," Mallya told reporters on being asked about "delays" in the case on his way out of the court.