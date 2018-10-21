UK court jails 20 men, mostly Asian, for abuse of minor girls

crime

The men in the town of Huddersfield were found guilty in three trials this year, but the verdicts could not be reported until a judge lifted reporting restrictions on Friday, the Dawn reported

Twenty men have been jailed for raping and abusing more than a dozen girls in a northern England town, in what a judge called a "vile and wicked" campaign of exploitation.

The cases are the latest in a series of prosecutions in northern English towns and cities for child sexual exploitation involving British Asian men of mostly Pakistani heritage. The men were accused of being part of a gang that groomed vulnerable girls described in court as from "isolated" backgrounds and were convicted of more than 120 offences against 15 victims aged between 11 and 17.

