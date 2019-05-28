UK firm gives salary hike and 4-day work schedule for employees
The customers and the staff are happy with the response
A Britain-based law firm, Portcullis Legals, has announced a new system where their employees will be working for just four days a week. Not just that, the employees have also been given a raise.
The raise has been provided so that the employees don't think that the four-day working week is a cost-cutting exercise. The managers said that the employees are delighted with the system which gives them three days off in a week.
Managing director Trevor Worth told an international website, "The initial results have been heartening - our team is happier and our customers are receiving a better service."
The firm tried it for five months before making it permanent. The firm operates in the evening for the benefit of their clients. Trevor added, "This means our valued clients can contact us later in the evening. Which is often more convenient."
Trevor added, "The response has been extraordinary and there's a real passion to help other firms achieve a happier working week for their staff."
