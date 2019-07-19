UK HC to hear Vijay Mallya's extradition plea in 2020

international

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had won a reprieve earlier this month when a two-judge panel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London granted him permission to appeal against the extradition

Vijay Mallya

London: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya's appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order has been listed for a three-day hearing from February 11 next year, the UK court said on Thursday.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had won a reprieve earlier this month when a two-judge panel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London granted him permission to appeal against the extradition order of a lower court to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in India.

"The appeal hearing has been listed on 11 February 2020 with a time estimate of three days," a UK High Court official said. At a hearing on July 2, Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell concluded that "arguments can be reasonably made" on some aspects of the prima facie case presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), on behalf of the Indian government.

Meanwhile, he remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in 2017, involving a bail bond worth GBP 650,000.

