UK lawmaker blames Russia for nerve agent attack on spy

A senior British lawmaker has said the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter is "looking awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder."



Sergei Skripal. Pic/AFP

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, said it was too early to know for sure, but he was expecting to hear from Prime Minister Theresa May on the subject soon. "And, frankly, I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin," he added.

Skripal and his adult daughter Yulia remain in critical condition following the March 4 nerve agent attack. A police detective who also became ill is hospitalised in serious conditions, but is reported by British officials to be sitting up and talking. Authorities have not said what nerve agent was used or who is to blame.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the poisoning is in "no way" an issue for Moscow, while confirming the hospitalised man is a Russian citizen.

