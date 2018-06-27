UK MPs vote in favour of Heathrow airport expansion

Lawmakers, by a wide margin of 296 votes, backed expansion proposals agreed earlier this month by Prime Minister Theresa May's government, overcoming vehement opposition from MPs

The British government argues that the plan would create up to 1,14,000 local jobs by 2030. Pic/AFP

Lawmakers, by a wide margin of 296 votes, backed expansion proposals agreed earlier this month by Prime Minister Theresa May's government, overcoming vehement opposition from MPs with constituencies nearby where residents fear increased pollution and noise. The government argue that the $18.5 billion plan will provide a major boost to Britain's post-Brexit economy and could create up to 1,14,000 local jobs by 2030.

