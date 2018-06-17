UK omits India from relaxed student visa rules
In changes to its immigration policy tabled in Parliament yesterday, the UK Home Office announced a relaxation of the Tier 4 visa category for overseas students from around 25 countries
The UK government has caused outrage with its decision to exclude Indian students from a new list of countries considered "low risk" in order to facilitate an easier visa application process to UK universities.
In changes to its immigration policy tabled in Parliament yesterday, the UK Home Office announced a relaxation of the Tier 4 visa category for overseas students from around 25 countries. On a list already covering countries like the US, Canada and New Zealand, the Home Office has added on the likes of China, Bahrain and Serbia as countries from where students would face reduced checks on educational, financial and English language skill requirements to study at British universities.
The changes, which come into effect on July 6, aim to make it easier for international students to come to study in the UK. However, India has been left out of this new expanded list, which means Indian students applying for similar courses will continue to face rigorous checks and documentary requirements.
Lord Karan Bilimoria, Indian-origin entrepreneur and President of the UK Council for International Student Affairs described the move as an "insult" to India and another example of Britain's "economically illiterate and hostile attitude to immigration". "I consider this another kick in the teeth for India," said Bilimoria, while welcoming the overall visa relaxation measures introduced by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK also expressed disappointment at India's exclusion from the list.
Indians wait 151 yrs for green card
Indians with advanced degrees may have to wait for over 150 years for a green card, which authorises them to live and work in the US permanently, according to projections by a think-tank. The new calculation on the Green card wait period by Cato Institute, a Washington-based think-tank, comes after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services recently released number of applicants for such cards. The calculation is based on the number of green card issuances in 2017.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Worst Crime: 14-year-old porn addict repeatedly rapes his 16-year-old sister