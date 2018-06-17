UK omits India from relaxed student visa rules

In changes to its immigration policy tabled in Parliament yesterday, the UK Home Office announced a relaxation of the Tier 4 visa category for overseas students from around 25 countries

The UK government has caused outrage with its decision to exclude Indian students from a new list of countries considered "low risk" in order to facilitate an easier visa application process to UK universities.

In changes to its immigration policy tabled in Parliament yesterday, the UK Home Office announced a relaxation of the Tier 4 visa category for overseas students from around 25 countries. On a list already covering countries like the US, Canada and New Zealand, the Home Office has added on the likes of China, Bahrain and Serbia as countries from where students would face reduced checks on educational, financial and English language skill requirements to study at British universities.

The changes, which come into effect on July 6, aim to make it easier for international students to come to study in the UK. However, India has been left out of this new expanded list, which means Indian students applying for similar courses will continue to face rigorous checks and documentary requirements.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Indian-origin entrepreneur and President of the UK Council for International Student Affairs described the move as an "insult" to India and another example of Britain's "economically illiterate and hostile attitude to immigration". "I consider this another kick in the teeth for India," said Bilimoria, while welcoming the overall visa relaxation measures introduced by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK also expressed disappointment at India's exclusion from the list.