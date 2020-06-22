'UK park stabbings a terrorist attack,' says counter-terrorism officers

A floral tribute is seen in Reading, following a stabbing incident the previous day, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

UK counter-terrorism officers on Sunday declared a stabbing rampage by a Libyan-origin man in a park in the town of Reading that left three people dead as a terrorist attack. According to a BBC report, he has been identified as Khairi Saadallah.

The local Thames Valley Police had initially launched a murder inquiry and said it was keeping an open mind on the motive behind the knife rampage in a busy park in the city centre on Saturday evening.

"CTPSE [Counter Terrorism Policing South East] will be taking over the investigation," a Thames Valley police statement said. A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody, the statement added.

The knife attack took place in Forbury Gardens in the centre of the city in Berkshire. The police also confirmed that the attack had no connection with an anti-racism protest that took place at the same park earlier on Saturday.

1 killed in Minneapolis shooting

One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early on Sunday. Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3 am. The name and age of the deceased weren't immediately released, and it wasn't clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

