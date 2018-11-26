UK parliament gets damaging internal docs against Facebook

international

The court ordered that no unredacted copies of the relevant sealed documents should be released until further notice

Mark Zuckerberg

The British Parliament has obtained a set of internal documents that could malign the image of Facebook. The cache of documents is said to include correspondences between Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and company executives, and information related to a lawsuit filed against the company.

The documents were retrieved by Member of Parliament Damian Collins, the head of the British parliamentary committee that has been looking into Facebook. To prevent any damage, Facebook approached the court in California to stop the disclosure of the information.

The court ordered that no unredacted copies of the relevant sealed documents should be released until further notice.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever