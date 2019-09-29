UK PM Boris Johnson referred to police watchdog for businesswoman links

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to a police watchdog over his alleged relationship with an American businesswoman, following claims that he failed to declare a potential conflict of interest when he was the London Mayor.

The Prime Minister was referred by the Greater London Authority (GLA) on Friday to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The GLA's monitoring officer it had referred Johnson to the IOPC "so it can assess whether or not it is necessary to investigate the former mayor of London for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office".

The GLA added that it has recorded a "conduct matter" against Johnson which happens when there is information that indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed.

But it does not mean that a criminal offence is proved in any way, the GLA's monitoring officer added.

"The IOPC will now consider if it is necessary for the matter to be investigated." The reason for IOPC''s involvment was because the role of the Mayor of London is also London's police and crime commissioner.

The development comes after The Sunday Times said that the businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri joined trade missions Johnson had led and received thousands in sponsorship grants.

