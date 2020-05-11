UK PM may extend lockdown

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the country's COVID-19 lockdown for three weeks or so.

The UK has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths in Europe at 31,662, and is still seeing a relatively high number of infections. "Extreme caution is actually the watchword on this," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Saturday.

His comments came as UK police warned they are "fighting a losing battle" as Londoners headed out to parks, families descended on the pebble beaches of Brighton in southern England and many drivers set out on what are considered unessential journeys amid the lockdown. Johnson is to announce a "roadmap" of how the UK can start relaxing some of the lockdown measures.

Over 60,000 virus cases in Africa

Africa has over 60,000 confirmed new Coronavirus cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says all but one of the continent's 54 nations, Lesotho, has confirmed cases. South Africa has the most with over 9,400.

