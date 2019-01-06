UK police arrest suspect in fatal train stabbing

international

The 51-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon onboard a train traveling from the town of Guildford to London Waterloo station

British police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in front of his 14-year-old son on a suburban London train.

The 51-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon onboard a train traveling from the town of Guildford to London Waterloo station.

Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said the attack was "not believed to be a random assault." He said the two men appeared to have been involved in an argument that escalated in the moments leading up to the killing.

The suspect was detained early Saturday on suspicion of murder. A 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting the murder. Police said no one else was being sought in connection with the killing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever