UK rolls out sugar tax in battle against obesity

The govt hopes the tax will raise $335 mn per year. Pic/AFP

Britain yesterday joined France, Norway and Mexico in rolling out a sugar tax on soft drinks in an attempt to tackle obesity and tooth decay in children.

Drinks containing five grammes of sugar per 100 ml will face a lower rate of 18 pence (Rs 16) per litre, whereas those with more than eight grammes per 100 ml will face a rate of 24 pence per litre.

Top-selling brands have already cut the sugar content of their products, but Coca-Cola and Pepsi will both stick with the same recipes, which both contain over 10 grammes per 100 ml.

