UK United clinch Republic Cup

Uncle's Kitchen United FC won the St Anthony's Malwani Republic Cup rink football tourney, beating MYJ 3-2 via tie-breaker in the final. In the penalty shootout, UK United's Ritesh Perambara, Riddic Carlo and Shravan Shetty were on target while only Kinjal Inasgarodi and Jiten Koli could find the back of the net for MYJ.

UK United's Nitesh Monde won the Golden Boot while Sumeet Salian was named the best goalkeeper and Aaron D'Costa was adjudged man of the tournament.

UK United were also awarded the fairplay trophy. The winners received a trophy and cash prize of Rs 30,000 while MYJ were richer by Rs 25,000.

