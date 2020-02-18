UK United win Mahindra Nagar title

Uncle's Kitchen United won the Mahindra Nagar rink football tournament, beating Joga Bonito 4-0 in the final at Malad. Aaron D'Costa scored a brace for UK United after which Nitesh Monde and Deepak Pal added a goal each. Monde was named man of the tournament while D'Costa was player of the final. UK United won a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while Joga Bonito were richer by Rs 15,000.

