Ukraine International Airlines plans Delhi-Kiev daily flights from 2019

The airline plans to operate daily flights between the two cities from next year, its Director Sales (Commercial Department) Anton Mattis said at a function

Ukraine International Airlines plans to operate daily flights between the national capital and Ukraine's capital Kiev from next year, a senior airline official said on Wednesday. A privately-owned carrier, Ukraine International has started operating non-stop flight between the two cities from May 1.

Currently, the flight is being operated thrice a week.



The airline plans to operate daily flights between the two cities from next year, its Director Sales (Commercial Department) Anton Mattis said at a function in New Delhi.

According to him, it is in discussions with some Indian carriers for possible code share partnerships. Speaking on the occasion, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Igor Polikha said the launch of the flight is a "historical event" in the bilateral relationship of the two countries.



STIC Travel Group is the general sales agent for the airline in India. Ukraine International, which has a fleet of 42 planes, operates more than 1,100 flights every week.