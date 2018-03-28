Ukraine top Japan 2-1 in pre-World Cup friendly

Tomoaki Makino netted the equaliser for Japan just four minutes before the end of the first half. However, Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Karavayev scored the winner in the 69th minute



Ukraine on Tuesday defeated Japan 2-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly match held in the Belgian city of Liege. Japan defender Naomichi Ueda scored an own goal to give Ukraine a 1-0 lead 21 minutes into the match, reports Efe.

Tomoaki Makino netted the equaliser for Japan just four minutes before the end of the first half. However, Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Karavayev scored the winner in the 69th minute.

Japan are set to compete in Group H along with Colombia, Senegal and Poland in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled to kick off on June 14 in Russia, while Ukraine did not qualify.

