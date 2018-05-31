Ukrainian fixer banned for life

Ukrainian Dmytro Badanov has been handed a life ban and fined $100,000 for match fixing offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) announced



Representational picture

Ukrainian Dmytro Badanov has been handed a life ban and fined $100,000 for match fixing offences, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) announced. "Mr Badanov is prohibited from competing in, or attending, any tournament or event organised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport," a TIU statement said.

Badanov, 30, was, "found to have breached the anti-corruption terms by contriving the outcome of a match at the ITF Futures F23 tournament in Tunisia in September 2015 and a match at the ITF Futures F26 event played in Cairo, Egypt in September 2016.

