Ukranian tennis star Elina Svitolina looks gorgeous in a bikini

tennis

Elina Svitolina posted a picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote: "Saturday never felt so great ! Let's roll babyyy."

Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina, who turned 24 on September 12, is enjoying her time off tennis. She posted this picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote: "Saturday never felt so great ! Let's roll babyyy."

Elina Svitolina is a Ukrainian professional tennis player. Having turned professional in 2010, she reached her career-high ranking of world No. 3 on 11 September 2017.

Elina Svitolina has won 12 WTA singles titles, her most significant coming at Premier 5-level tournaments, where she won three out of the five events in 2017, namely the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Italian Open, and the Canadian Open.

At the 2015 French Open, she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal where she was defeated by former champion Ana Ivanovic. In February 2017, after winning the title in Dubai, Svitolina made history by becoming the first Ukrainian woman to break into the top 10 rankings

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates