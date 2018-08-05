UK's 'youngest terrorist' jailed for life

crime

Moroccan-origin Safaa Boular, 18, was convicted of preparing terrorism acts on British landmarks after failing to travel to Syria to join ISIS militants

Safaa Boular

Britain's youngest known Islamic State female terrorist plotter who had been convicted of planning a terror attack in the UK earlier this year has been jailed for life. Moroccan-origin Safaa Boular, 18, was convicted of preparing terrorism acts on British landmarks after failing to travel to Syria to join ISIS militants. She will serve a minimum of 13 years behind bars.

Boular appeared in court wearing a short skirt and western clothing, claiming that she had rejected Islam and her extremist views. But the judge ignored her claims.

"In my view, there's insufficient evidence to say at this stage this defendant is a truly transformed individual. Her views were deeply entrenched," Judge Dennis said. "However much she may have been influenced and drawn into extremism, it appeared she knew what she was doing and acted with open eyes. She was old enough to make her own decisions," he said.

The teenager was preparing for her school exams when she was seduced by ISIS fighter Naweed Hussain, originally from England and more than 15 years her senior. She hid her ISIS-inspired plans to attack crowds at the British Museum in coded conversations about preparations for an innocent Mad Hatter's tea party.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever