Ultra-thin sun shield could protect Great Barrier Reef

It's designed to sit on the surface of the water above the corals to provide an effective barrier against the sun



Live coral in 'sun shield' trials at Australian Institute of Marine Science headquarters. Pic/AFP

An ultra-fine biodegradable film some 50,000 times thinner than a human hair could be enlisted to protect the Great Barrier Reef from environmental degradation, researchers said.

"It's designed to sit on the surface of the water above the corals to provide an effective barrier against the sun," an official said.

