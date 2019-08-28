Ulviyya Mahmudova known for Makeup Artistry all set to enter glamorous world of Bollywood

specials

With her specialisation, passion and dedication to her work, Ulviyya is soon to be a name in Bollywood

Ulviyya Mahmudova

Ulviyya Mahmudova is from Russia and is freelance make up artist. Gaining much appreciation in Russia she is ready to enter the industry of Bollywood with her hard work as a makeup artist. Ulviyya has been praised a lot for her work by many people.

Ulviyya Mahmudova was always passionate and dedicated to achieving a big name in her craft. It was since an early age she was fascinated by make-up so her passion drove her to educate herself in make-up products and its application techniques. While growing up she has always loved the fashion industry and has always wanted to make it big with her ideas. Also, she loves sharing her ideas and welcomes feedback on her work positively

Ulviyya's relaxed yet professional demean-or forged many successful creative relationships, which enabled her to gain valuable experience and develop a polished set of skills that make her an asset to any project. That has also helped her gain a lot of praise and appreciation from people.

Having taken inspiration from other senior makeup artist and following their footsteps to start something similar of her own, she believes this is no less of a tough step and one needs to be really passionate in order to pursue what one wants.

Entering in Bollywood is not an easy task for Ulviyya, but a person who knows the value of dedication and focuses on her craft will create a work position for herself as a sought after celebrity artist.

