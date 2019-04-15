Uma Bharti: My part in defeating Digvijaya Singh already done

national

Uma Bharti. Pic/AFP

Bhopal: BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti, whose name has been mentioned as a probable against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, on Sunday said she had already done her part in dislodging him from power and now the city's people would defeat him.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers will be enough to defeat him, Uma Bharti, who has already announced her decision not to contest the Lok Sabha polls, said in series of tweets.

"I do not have the authority to select the party nominee from Bhopal. This decision will be taken by the party's Parliamentary Board. However, it must be noted that it will not be difficult at all to defeat Digvijaya Singh.

"Let me remind of the past. Madhya Pradesh's then Chief Minister Kailash Nath Katju was defeated by the BJP's Laxminarayan Pande in the Assembly poll. (Current Lok Sabha Speaker) Sumitra Mahajan had defeated former Chief Minister P.C. Sethi in Indore in 1989. Then (Chief Minister) Arjun Singh had lost to Kushwaha in Satna and to Sartaj Singh in Hoshangabad," she tweeted.

Uma Bharti said that in Bhopal, Alok Sanjar, Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma, Shailendra Sharma, Alok Sharma, Bhagwan Das Sabnani or Vishwas Sarang - all those tipped as possible contenders - were enough to defeat Digvijaya Singh and that her role had ended in 2003, when she succeeded him as Chief Minister after the BJP dislodged the Congress, which had been in power since 1993.

