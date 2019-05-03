Uma sails to Optimist Class title in regatta

other-sports

UMA Chauhan of National Sailing School, Bhopal and Sathiya Sudan of Trishna Sailing Club, Bangalore emerged champions of Optimist Class and RS One Class respectively at the Junior Coastal Multiclass Regatta at Marve Beach yesterday. Uma took home the Optimist Class trophy after competing with 65 participants in 12 races.

Marc powers Customs into Elite Div final

RIDING on Marc D'Souza's brace, Mumbai Customs stormed to a 3-0 win against Central Bank of India in an Elite Division semi-final match of the MDFA League in Bandra recently. Gabriel Rosenburg scored the third goal for Mumbai Customs.

Mohd Ghufran, Kajal claim carrom titles

SECOND seeded Mohd Ghufran and top seed Kajal Kumari of Mumbai claimed the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the 11th Maharashtra State ranking carrom tournament at Shivaji Park Gymkhana recently. Ghufran recorded a 21-25, 25-14, 25-11 victory against unseeded India No. 3 Rajesh Gohil of Thane, while Mumbai's Kajal Kumari prevailed over Ayesha Mohd of Mumbai 25-13, 25-15 in the women's singles final.

Mumbai Marathon sets new charity record

TATA Mumbai Marathon along with United Way Mumbai has set a new record in the amount raised towards charity. The 2019 edition saw 272 NGOs raising over R40.7 crores, marking an increase of 18% against last year's R34.36 crores. With over R270cr raised since its inception, this year's charity collection is the highest in the 16-year history of the marathon.

