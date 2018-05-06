Uma Thurman open to working with Quentin Tarantino again

Uma Thurman's comments come three months after she accused the director Quentin Tarantino of putting her in harm's way while making the Kill Bill movies in the early 2000s



Actress Uma Thurman says she has a special bond with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and is open to working with him again. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Thurman said she was willing to work with him if he wrote "a good part" for her, reports eonline.com. "I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else," Thurman said.

Thurman's comments come three months after she accused the director of putting her in harm's way while making the Kill Bill movies in the early 2000s. In a New York Times story, the actress claimed she felt uncomfortable driving a vintage car and asked a stunt person to do it. But Tarantino assured her everything was safe. Once filming began, Thurman crashed the car into a tree and sustained severe injuries. Thurman and Tarantino first collaborated on the cult favourite Pulp Fiction and they followed it up the Kill Bill movies. "We've had our fights over the years," Thurman admitted.

"When you know someone for as long as I've known him, 25 years of creative collaboration... Yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can't reduce that type of history and legacy. It would have been reduced to my car accident if I died." She added: "Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah. Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don't care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but...I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most."

