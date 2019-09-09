Umair Awan - Asli Daud: The high-fliers are all set to vouchsafe anticipated collab of the era

Umair Awan, the personification of heartfelt and fervent music, is an august Pakistani singer, actor and model. The voguish bigwig, born in the US, has performed in many beautiful cities of Pakistan at the forefront amidst an untold number of fans. After the super hit single 'Tiktok Billo', the prominent 'internet-sensation' has seized the heart of millions and is his interest in the Indian music industry had begun to percolate.

The big wig has given a blessing in disguise by proclaiming a collaboration with the unusually perceptive hotshot - Asli Daud AKA Abdullah. For the ginormous collab of the era, "The Indo Pak Music Collab" - the two magnates of their respective niches concurred to join hands. Daud being a luminary in multiple niches, being an influencer, a prolific digi-marketer, a celeb manager and a travel blogger, has an eccentric personality has strengthened connections and Awan ready to seize the hearts of the untold, the kingpins are all set, to steer the vigour.

The unrivalled project is going to be the solitary of it's kind. In spite of the names still unrevealed, their grandiosity implies that he is going to collab with music giants including the rappers of the era of the Indian music industry. The plethora of fans is going to witness the megalithic Indo-Pak collab.

The unconventional collab is one of its kind, being the first time ever. Though still unrevealed, the rumours have already congested the news. The bigwigs have joined hands, and the shooting's all concocted to be in India, Pak and Dubai. Awan with his elite skill and Daud with his titanic network are all set to make this unbeaten project a worldwide success. We wish both the luminaries good luck for the collab and wish that they keep proffering us with more surprises!

