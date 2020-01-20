Umang 2020: Anil Kapoor makes a stylish appearance

Anil Kapoor got into his 'Malang' avatar as Anjaney Agashey for Umang 2020. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop with a hint of madness in the Mohit Suri directorial.

Anil Kapoor graced the even in his Malang get up, he wore a black T-Shirt and blue jeans with a police shirt. He teamed it up with red Aviator shades and black sneakers. Anil Kapoor has been in the industry for over two decades and still has his own charming looks and has served a lot of characters on the plate.

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Malang released Anil Kapoor's first look from the movie was released. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for his character of Anjaney Agashey.

The songs of Malang are quite groovy and are sure to be party hits. The trailer has garnered a lot of attention and all are excited to see the romance-thriller. The title track of the movie has been receiving a lot of appreciation and even crossed 10 million-plus views within 24 hours of its release.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

