Umang 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other celebs walk the red carpet

Umang is a much-awaited event held every year as a way to encourage and acknowledge the Mumbai Police and the various ways in which they take care of the city. Every year, the event sees a number of Bollywood celebs attending the event and participating in it wholeheartedly. Umang 2020 was held in the city recently, and this year too saw Bollywood coming out in full force.

Among the new crop, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday were snapped at the event. Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in her all-white salwar-churidar set, while Janhvi Kapoor was fiery in a red-hot sari. Ananya Panday goofed around with the shutterbugs and looked pretty in her yellow lehenga.

Also seen at Umang 2020 were the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Madhuri opted for a cream coloured embellished sari while Priyanka chose a royal blue silk sari for the event.

Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria were also clicked at the event in BKC, Bandra. Bhumi Pednekar was stylish in a western ensemble with a fringed shrug, and Tara Sutaria stunned onlookers in a white and blue lehenga choli.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif walked the red carpet at Umang 2020 as well. Shilpa Shetty looked beautiful in a breezy red gown, while Kat was a vision in a white embellished sari.

Countless other Bollywood celebrities too attended Umang 2020 at BKC Bandra, Mumbai. The event was a starry affair indeed!

