Umar Khalid: The culprits are breeding an atmosphere of fear, hatred

Students Islamic Organisation of India members stage a protest against the attack. Pic/PTI

A day after he was allegedly attacked in Lutyens's Delhi, JNU student leader Umar Khalid said the real culprits behind the attack are those who "have been breeding an atmosphere of hatred, bloodlust and fear".

In a Facebook post, he blamed the BJP spokespersons and media who, he said, have called him a part of "tukde tukde" gang. He shared a picture in which he is seen with journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead last September. "With the repeated death threats against my life, and having seen the assassinations of one activist after the other, I somehow knew that someday a gun may be turned against me," he wrote.

