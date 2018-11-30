Umarried couple commit suicide as families disapprove their relationship

crime

Representational Pic

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at Samha village in this district, police said Friday.

Subodh Shakya (20) and Saraswati (18) hanged themselves at a secluded place in the village on Thursday as their relationship was not approved by their respective families, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

