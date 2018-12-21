Mumbai: Four Western Railway stations to get, LED, light solutions worth Rs 2.3 crore

national

With eye on safety, railway authorities to spend Rs 2.3 crore on LED, natural light solutions on the lines of airport, to ensure no dark corners at stations

Pic for representation

Mumbaikars will soon see Western Railway (WR) stations in a whole new light. Say goodbye to creepy dark corners and depressing dim lights, as the authorities prepare to upgrade the lighting at railway stations to the standards of Mumbai airport. WR has launched a Rs 2.3-crore project to better illuminate the city's stations, starting with four stations: Churchgate, Mumbai Central (Main Line), Dadar and Bandra Terminus.

"The Rs 2.3-crore project will change the look and feel of stations in Mumbai. The stations will bear a fresh look befitting the nation's cleanliness campaign. Planning for the project will be complete in the next two to three months," said Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer for WR.



WR plans to update lighting at the stations to give them the look of Mumbai international airport. Imaging/Ravi Jadhav

Natural and artificial light

The project will taken up on pilot basis at four stations, where the authorities plan to introduce both natural light and LED lighting solutions. "Lighting is an important aspect of safety. The improvement of illumination levels includes use of sunpipes [skylight that is extended indoors] and different types of LED lights, such as highbay, linear lighting and LED masts. This will ensure that every corner of the station is covered and that there are no dark corners. 'This will ensure that every corner of the station is covered and that there are no dark corners. The lighting specifications will be drawn up carefully to avoid undesirable shadowing and potential of blinding of CCTV cameras," he added.

Careful planning

Bhakar said planning is the most important part of the entire process. "More lighting does not necessarily mean better lighting. Lighting schemes can be costly and difficult to change, so getting the design right and setting appropriate conditions at the planning stage is crucial. Good design, correct installation and ongoing maintenance are essential to the effectiveness of lighting schemes. The stations have been chosen on the basis of passenger footfall and other such statistics, he added," he explained.



Waiting for a train can be nerve-wracking on late nights when railway stations are so dimly lit. Pic for representation

The Railway Ministry has been actively working to provide 100 per cent LED lighting for its most of the energy needs at staff colonies and stations. The authorities have decided to make all railway stations 100 per cent LED-lit, to provide energy-efficient lighting, which will eventually help in environmental conservation as well.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates