Umesh Shukla: Didn't have to worry about Amitji-Rishi's chemistry

102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla on how veteran actors enhanced the comedy with their seamless act



Still from 102 Not Out

Director Umesh Shukla is well-aware that he has pulled off a casting coup by bringing Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together for his upcoming film, 102 Not Out. Far from being intimidated by the veterans, the director says that Bachchan and Kapoor's off-screen bond made his work easier.

"They have worked together in several films in the past and share great camaraderie. So I never had to worry about their chemistry. When you see them perform in front of the camera, it's like magic. They make even the toughest of scenes look effortless," says Shukla. Having delivered hits like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Naseeb (1981) in the past, Bachchan and Kapoor have reunited on the big screen after 27 years for the comedy. Based on Saumya Joshi's Gujarati play by the same name, 102 Not Out revolves around a centenarian who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive.



Umesh Shukla

Shukla says that with a powerful script in hand, it didn't take much to convince the senior actors to be part of 102 Not Out. "Both gave their nod within 10 minutes of hearing the script. The most gratifying experience was that they never disrespected me or took me for granted. They added their expertise and experience to enhance our film. It's a blessing to work with the two legends."

