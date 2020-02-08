Umesh Shukla's next to be a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

102 Not Out (2018) and All Is Well (2015) director Umesh Shukla's next is a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film will narrate the story of the man behind some of the most controversial cases fought in the country.

Nikam has helped prosecute suspects in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Says Nikam, "I have been pursued for years to write a book or make a movie on my life. I was reluctant as I have a responsibility towards the victims. But I agreed this time as I trust them to tell a story that will hopefully inspire and do justice to what we have fought for."

Shukla adds, "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear the black coat. He is India's avenger who believes in justice, not revenge." National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla are developing the script. The cast has not yet been ascertained.

