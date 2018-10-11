Umesh Yadav: A victim of circumstances

cricket

Bowling coach Bharat Arun rues the fact that Umesh Yadav has had to sit out while his fellow fast bowlers keep performing

India pacer Umesh Yadav during a practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

One of the important factors behind India's stupendous home run in 2016-17 was Umesh Yadav. The Vidarbha pacer bagged 46 wickets in 19 Tests through 2016 and 2017. It was a fine achievement since Umesh had a history of breaking down. However, cut to 2018, Umesh has figured in only one out of the eight Tests played overseas [three in South Africa and five in England]. While Umesh is back in business for the two Tests against the West Indies, he may soon have to make way for Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma when they return to the fold for the Australia tour.

'Unfortunate'

Bowling coach Bharat Arun felt it was just unfortunate that the pace workhorse had to be on the bench often. "It is really unfortunate that Umesh did not get to play much in South Africa and England, but you all know the reason. The bowlers who played, did exceptionally well. In Umesh, we look at somebody who is quick. We also have a system where we rotate the bowlers so that they remain fresh and Umesh would definitely be a part of that. We are extremely confident of what Umesh can bring to the table," Arun said here ahead of tomorrow's second Test against the West Indies. Umesh, who claimed one wicket in the first Test at Rajkot, is all set to play the second match here as well. But there is also talk about handing local lad Mohammad Siraj a Test debut.



Bharat Arun

'Siraj, a very quick learner'

Arun, who groomed Siraj when he was coach of the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy team in 2016-17, remained non-committal about his chances, but did not miss the opportunity to lavish praise on the youngster. "Siraj is a very quick learner. When I was with him during my stint in Hyderabad, he did exceptionally well because he was a very quick learner. With experience, he has learnt over the years and his recent performance for India 'A' reflect how quick a learner he is," said Arun. The bowling coach was delighted with the bowlers hogging the limelight for their penchant to pick 20 wickets in a Test regularly. "Definitely, we are delighted with the way the bowlers are consistently doing well at the highest level. However, we are always looking for improvement in all areas," Arun signed off.

