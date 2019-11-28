Umesh Yadav on his Test comeback: Knew I'd get my chance

New Delhi: Umesh Yadav knows that chances are not easy to come by given the abundance of India's pace riches right now but even with this understanding, he says it is difficult to deal with the negativity and boredom that follows an axing. Yadav was dropped from India's Test squad ahead of the home series against South Africa but got a lucky break back into the side after Jasprit Bumrah picked up an injury. Speaking after grabbing his chance with both hands, including 11 scalps in two Tests against South Africa and 12 wickets against Bangladesh recently, Yadav spoke about the insecurity that troubles the mind when things don't go well.

'It gets difficult'

"It becomes boring if you sit out and then certain thoughts that you don't want creep in to your system. Why I am not playing? What's happening? It becomes difficult to keep yourself positive, train hard and keep yourself ready," he explained. "I knew my chance will come if I am fit since there are so many matches in the calendar. You need to wait since pace unit was doing really well," he added.

In a pace attack which features a lethal trio in Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, Yadav said he fits in quite effortlessly and workload management plans ensure that each one of them gets a fair amount of opportunities. "All four of us are now at a level where you can't predict which three will play at one point in time. I believe it's a great thing that we are being rotated and played, because of which our longevity has increased and we are producing more match-winning performances," he said.

"Whoever does well will be a part of the team. Important is to grab your chances with both hands as and when you get them. When I see Bumrah, Ishant and Shami, I try to learn from them. The learning never stops," he added.

Ineffective outside India

Yadav has been effective in home conditions but his form outside the country has been erratic. Asked if he considers the perception to be true, Yadav said it is something he can't help. "Yes, I agree a perception grows that this particular bowler is good in Indian or may be Asian conditions," he said. "But then if you play more in English conditions, you will do well there. Outside sub-continent, I have played very less matches in England, New Zealand and South Africa. The only place where I have played a few Tests is Australia. So may be that has led to this perception since less games means lesser number of wickets," he reasoned.

12

No. of wickets claimed by Umesh Yadav in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever