Umesh Yadav's romantic message for wife Tanya on their fifth wedding anniversary

On the occasion of his fifth wedding anniversary yesterday, India cricketer Umesh Yadav posted this picture with wife Tanya and wrote, "I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you #happy 5th anniversary my love." Nice line, no?

The Nagpur cricketer has played 34 Tests with 99 wickets and 71 ODIs with 102 wickets to his name. Umesh Yadav played his last Test in November 2017 and ODI in September 2017 respectively. Umesh Yadav was part of the Bangalore squad at the recently concluded cash-rich Indian T20 2018 tournament.

Umesh Yadav is currently India's fastest bowler with a top speed of 157.5 mph. In the 2015 Indian T20, Umesh Yadav was ranked the third fastest bowler.

Umesh Yadav and Tanya Wadhwa were engaged in April 2013 and married in May 2013. Tanya Wadhwa is a fashion designer based from Delhi.

