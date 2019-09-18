Umpire GK Raman will be missed

The cricket fraternity of Mumbai and Chennai will feel the loss of popular umpire GK Raman, who passed away in Chennai recently. Raman, 89, umpired 23 Ranji Trophy matches from 1967-68 to 1984-85 apart from numerous club matches in Mumbai.

Former Test umpire Piloo Reporter, who officiated quite a few games with Raman, remembered him as a, "nice person and a fine umpire, who was always helpful to his colleagues." Shishir Hattangadi, the former Mumbai opener and captain said: "He was my lucky umpire. I always scored runs when he umpired. He always gave you the feeling that he would be accommodating without being unfair to anyone. He wished well for cricketers. He gave me a sense of wanting to spend time with me in the middle."

According to first-class umpire Marcus Couto, Raman was trying his best to convince the Indian cricket board to reward first-class and Test umpires with a one-time payment. Alas, he didn't realise his dream.

