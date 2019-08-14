UN: 65 killed in Myanmar's landslide

international

Earlier reports said that 59 people died in the disaster

The death toll from a monsoon landslide in #Myanmar's Mon state rose to 65 on August 13. Pic/IANS

New York: Around 65 people were reported dead in a landslide triggered by monsoon shoers in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations stated on Tuesday. "A landslide in Paung Township in Mon State last Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people," the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. The mountainside of Ma-lat mountain on Friday buried buildings, residents and vehicles in the town of Paung after collapsing due to torrential monsoon downpour.

The death toll from monsoon landslide in #Myanmar's Mon state rose to 65 on August 13, according to latest figures released by the #MyanmarFireServicesDepartment.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/OPN0nLXnlD — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 13, 2019

#Myanmar's monsoon rains haven't let up, with the latest data showing nearly 100,000 people are sheltering in evacuation sites with entire villages submerged. Nearly 60 people died in a landslide in Mon State on Friday, but many people are still missing. https://t.co/2qITpWdQf7 pic.twitter.com/Q1Uy4NsHDy — OCHA Myanmar (@ochamyanmar) August 13, 2019

Earlier reports stated that around 59 people died in the disaster. Myanmar has been lashed with heavy downours during this year's monsoon season and over 105,000 people have been displaced due to floods since June, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates