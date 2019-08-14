Search

UN: 65 killed in Myanmar's landslide

Published: Aug 14, 2019, 08:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Earlier reports said that 59 people died in the disaster

The death toll from a monsoon landslide in #Myanmar's Mon state rose to 65 on August 13. Pic/IANS

New York: Around 65 people were reported dead in a landslide triggered by monsoon shoers in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations stated on Tuesday. "A landslide in Paung Township in Mon State last Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people," the United Nations Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. The mountainside of Ma-lat mountain on Friday buried buildings, residents and vehicles in the town of Paung after collapsing due to torrential monsoon downpour.

Earlier reports stated that around 59 people died in the disaster. Myanmar has been lashed with heavy downours during this year's monsoon season and over 105,000 people have been displaced due to floods since June, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

With inputs from ANI

