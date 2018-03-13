UN chief, Antonio Guterres, calls himself 'proud feminist,' urges men to follow

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling himself "a proud feminist" and says all men should support women's rights and gender equality



Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling himself "a proud feminist" and says all men should support women's rights and gender equality. His announcement was loudly applauded at today's opening of the annual two-week meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women, a UN body that Guterres called "vital to end the stereotypes and discrimination that limit women's and girls' opportunities."

He said changing "the unequal power dynamics" that underpin discrimination and violence against women is "the greatest human rights challenge of our time." He called that a goal "in everyone's interests."

In Guterres' word: "Discrimination against women damages communities, organizations, companies, economies and societies. That is why all men should support women's rights and gender equality. And that is why I consider myself a proud feminist."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever