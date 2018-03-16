UN chief condemns attack near Nawaz Sharif's residence in Lahore

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a suicide attack on a police check-post near the residence of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a joint press conference during the Ministerial meeting "Lebanon, building trust: a viable security for the country and the region" on the support of the Lebanese security forces, at Foreign ministry headquarters, Farnesina palace, in Rome on March 15, 2018. Pic/AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a suicide attack on a police check-post near the residence of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the March 14 attack, a statement from a UN spokesman said adding that the Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

The statement said the UN supports the efforts of the government of Pakistan to fight terrorism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations.

A teenaged suicide bomber blew himself up near the residence of Sharif, killing nine people, including five policemen, police said. The blast took place close to a check post, a few kilometres from the palatial residence of the Sharif family. Around 25 people were also injured in the attack.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever