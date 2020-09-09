UN detects first COVID-19 cases at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

The UN agency for refugees said on Tuesday it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to more than 1,00,000 Syrians displaced by that country's civil war. The UNHCR says the two patients have been transferred to quarantine facilities and their neighbors have been isolated as more testing is carried out.

Azraq is home to some 36,000 Syrian refugees, while the larger Zaatari camp houses some 76,000. Jordan hosts over 6,50,000 Syrian refugees. "This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in refugee camps in Jordan," the UNHCR said in a statement. "It is a reminder that everyone has been affected by this epidemic, and solutions must be addressed through international solidarity and cooperation."

Cases rise in UK

Senior ministers in the UK have joined leading scientists to express concern as the number of coronavirus cases reflected a rise in the country over the past few days.

UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday that the country was entering a "period of particular concern" after the government's senior scientific advisers gave stark warnings over the rise in cases.

His remarks came after 2,948 new cases were recorded on Monday. "The virus is still very much with us, it's still concerning," he told the BBC. England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van Tam, said, "People have relaxed too much. Now is the time for us to re-engage, and to realise that this is a continuing threat to us."

Fearing coronavirus, parents in Spain rise against govt order to reopen all schools

In Spain, parents are all set to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school. They are wary of safety measures they see as ill-funded even as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the country. They fear sick students could infect relatives who are at higher risk of falling ill from COVID-19. And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons. Many of the defiant parents are also ready to stand up to Spain's rigid, one-size-fits-all rule of mandatory in-school education, even if that means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison.Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe.

What should you look for in a hand sanitiser?

What should you look for in a hand sanitiser? The US CDC says sanitisers should be at least 60 per cent ethyl alcohol or 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol. Other approved ingredients may include sterile distilled water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin. You should avoid anything with methanol or 1-propanol — both can be highly toxic. Sanitisers that replace alcohol with benzalkonium chloride must be avoided as it's less effective at killing certain viruses.

