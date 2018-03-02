UN envoy to Libya meets officials in Benghazi

The United Nations envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Thursday visited the eastern port city of Benghazi for meetings with several officials, the UN mission to the country, UNSMIL tweeted on Thursday

The United Nations envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Thursday visited the eastern port city of Benghazi for meetings with several officials, the UN mission to the country, UNSMIL tweeted on Thursday.

"Ghassan Salame arrived today in Benghazi where he will hold several meetings with a number of officials," read the tweet. Salame's visit to Benghazi comes after he held fresh talks in Tripoli on Wednesday with the president of Libya's High Council of State advisory body, Abdulrahman Swehli, which centred on the stalled reconciliation process between the country's rival political factions. Salame had an earlier meeting with Swehli on February 20.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever