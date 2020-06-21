UN orders probe into 'systemic racism' after George Flyod's brother urges investigation

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday condemned discriminatory and violent policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month and ordered a report on "systemic racism" against people of African descent.

The 47-member-state forum unanimously adopted a resolution brought by African countries. The mandate also asks UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to examine government responses to peaceful protests, including alleged use of excessive force, and deliver findings in a year's time.

Philonise Floyd, the brother of the George Flyod whose death under the knee of a white officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, urged the forum on Wednesday to investigate US police brutality and racial discrimination.

Burkina Faso's Ambassador Desire Sougouri presented the African resolution on Friday, urging its adoption by consensus. "It is important to show Africa...the Human Rights Council has heard the plight of African and people of African descent calling for equal treatment and application of equal rights for all," he said.

