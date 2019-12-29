UN resolution condemns abuses against Rohingyas

More than 7,00,000 Rohingyas fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during an army crackdown in 2017. Pic/AFP

United Nations: The UN General Assembly approved a resolution on Friday, strongly condemning human rights abuses against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, rape and deaths in detention.

The UN member states voted 134-9 with 28 abstentions in favour of the resolution which also calls on Myanmar's government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against the Rohingya and other minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do reflect world opinion. Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be "Bengalis" from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

Myanmar's UN ambassador, Hau Do Suan called the resolution "another classic example of double-standards (and) selective and discriminatory application of human rights norms" designed "to exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar."

He said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine state and refused to recognise government efforts to address the challenges. The resolution, the ambassador said, "will sow seeds of distrust and will create further polarisation of different communities in the region." The resolution called for an immediate cessation of fighting.

1.1mn

No. of Rohingyas in the Southeast Asian country

