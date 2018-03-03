UN to reopen office in Libya's Benghazi

The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced that the mission will reopen an office in the eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in years



Representational Pic

The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced that the mission will reopen an office in the eastern city of Benghazi for the first time in years.

The UNSMIL had pulled out staff from Libya in July 2014 due to deteriorating security conditions in the country.

"We are preparing to reopen a UN office in Benghazi and I promise you to continue to engage with people and residents of Barqa," Ghassan Salame said on Friday during a meeting with more than 60 tribal leaders and elders from eastern Libya.

The official said Barqa has played a key role in the history of Libya. He also emphasised the necessity of equality, saying: "The UN cannot side with marginalisation or discrimination."

The leaders at the Benghazi meeting called for a fair sharing of resources, argued for decentralisation and shared their views about the need for a constitutional framework, Xinhua news agency reported.

Salame is on a working visit to eastern Libya since Thursday to hold talks with local officials on reconstruction, mine clearance, assistance to displaced people, as well as support from international organisations.

