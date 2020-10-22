Unable to cope up with work from home stress, engineer ends life

An engineer from Adajan in Gujarat committed suicide on Tuesday as he was struggling to deal with the pressure of working from home, said police.

As per a report on Times of India, Jigar Gandhi was employed with a Noida-based company for the last 3 years. He had returned home two months ago and was working from home ever since.

The deceased’s family told the police that he had been talking about work from home related stress. He was found hanging from the railing of the staircase that led to his room.

According to the police, Jigar’s engagement was slated in December. “Jigar had discussed work pressure with family in the past few days,” an official at Adajan police station said.

His father Bansilal is the owner of en electric shop which he has rented out. Jigar was close to his uncle and his son and had called them on Monday, making plans of staying overnight.

