Unable to find way back to forest, herd of elephants climb wall
In a video captured in Karnataka shared on Twitter, a herd of elephants is seen scaling a wall to find their way back to forest
In an unusual video that surfaced the internet and has gone viral is the perfect example of how things have become difficult for animals because of human development. In the heartbreaking video captured in Karnataka and was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, 'Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall. Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This old video from Hossur will make you wonder.' Check the post below!
Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall !!— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 11, 2019
Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This Old video from Hossur will make you wonder !! pic.twitter.com/5aMgHOghkO
In the video, a herd of elephants look confused and scared trying to get back to the forest. The herd could not find its way back with walls around hence they can be seen trying to find their way back. In a desperate attempt to get out of the village, they found a wall low enough for them to climb their way out. The herd members are seeing helping each other to jump over the wall. The video created a buzz when netizens started commenting and liking it. This is how the internet reacted:
Modern problem requires modern solution ðÂ¤£— Sweta Patel (@OptomSwetaPatel) September 11, 2019
Such nonviolent, wise, patient inhabitants of our planet ðÂÂÂ— Anuradha Joshi (@dranujoshi1) September 11, 2019
Elephants in fact are one of the most intelligent animals on earth. Exceptionally smart.— Sushipra (@sushipra) September 11, 2019
Maharshi Raman once said if animals had means to communicate they would certainly ask for their rights. Very sad. We all are responsible for this situation in one way or another.— D S Parmar (@Avyakteya) September 12, 2019
Even they are sensible enough not to destroy human surrounding like wall, which they could have with just 1 big thrust of their but they didn't. However some people ruin their surroundings by cutting trees, building highways etc. #SaveNature— Ashish Bhachhada (@ashishsmarty99) September 12, 2019
Elephants learn travel routes from childhood and crosses long distance in need of water sources. This is what will happen greedy human stealing Thier routes with concrete and tar. God knows when human will realise and stop messing with nature.— Dileep Warrier (@dileep_k_variam) September 11, 2019
This video is bound to make you feel bad for the herd and highlights the impact of human intervention on animals life.
