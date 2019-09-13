MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Unable to find way back to forest, herd of elephants climb wall

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 08:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In a video captured in Karnataka shared on Twitter, a herd of elephants is seen scaling a wall to find their way back to forest

Unable to find way back to forest, herd of elephants climb wall
A still from the video on Twitter

In an unusual video that surfaced the internet and has gone viral is the perfect example of how things have become difficult for animals because of human development. In the heartbreaking video captured in Karnataka and was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, 'Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall. Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This old video from Hossur will make you wonder.' Check the post below!

Also Read: Man lives atop tree to safeguard himself from wild elephants

In the video, a herd of elephants look confused and scared trying to get back to the forest. The herd could not find its way back with walls around hence they can be seen trying to find their way back. In a desperate attempt to get out of the village, they found a wall low enough for them to climb their way out. The herd members are seeing helping each other to jump over the wall. The video created a buzz when netizens started commenting and liking it. This is how the internet reacted:

This video is bound to make you feel bad for the herd and highlights the impact of human intervention on animals life.

Also Read: 62-year-old elephant dies due to prolonged fever in Karnataka's Udupi district

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

national newswildlife

Watch video: Elephant found begging in Mumbai; forest officials say they can't find it!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK