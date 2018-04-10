Unable to give students leaving certificates, school fails entire class 9

The Good Shepherd School authorities say they don't have permission to run secondary school classes, hence also can't provide students with leaving certificates



The students who were failed have claimed that they did well until Std VIII. Pic/Samiullah Khan

Twenty six students of a Goregaon school, an entire class, and their parents are in shock, after they were failed in Std IX. Parents were also allegedly told that the school does not have permission to run secondary school classes (Stds IX and X), and so can't provide leaving certificates.

Parents have complained in writing to the private school, The Good Shepherd School, at Santosh Nagar. Though the school began in 2005 and in 2015 the first batch of its students took the SSC exam, it is the first time that so many have failed in Std IX. Parents have claimed none of them were informed about the poor performance if any, of their children, and they were not called for a meeting in past one year.

One of the students, Kainat Mansoori said she scored above 70% upto Std VIII. Her mother, Salma said, "If the children were so weak in studies, what were the teachers doing?"

Daksha Rathod, another parent, alleged that no meetings were held for them in past one year. She alleged that the school authorities have told parents that they don't have permission to run the secondary section, hence, they can't provide students with leaving certificates. She claimed they were not told this earlier.

Ashwini Pujari, Rashmi Bangera, Vaishnavi Shinde, Niraksha Acharya, Jailakshmi Pujari, Sejal Gupta, Anisha Khan, Snehal Rathod, Rishabh Tiwari, Akash Sonkar, Pritesh Bhatt, Rupali Sakpal have all scores 40 out of 40 in semester I in Math, but were all failed in semester II.

School says

When parents approached the principal they were allegedly told that they will hold re-exams for these students in June. Principal Hemlata Sawant claimed that they had always called an open house to discuss students' performance, but no parents turned up. "We have not added oral exam marks in students' marksheets, and those who do not clear the class after they are added in their marksheets will be told to appear for re-exams in June. We have applied for permission to run the secondary section, but have not received it as yet. We have informed this development to the parents. It is not our fault," she said.

Official speak

The education inspector of the suburban district, Anil Sable, said an officer will be sent to the school for inspection and then action will be taken.

