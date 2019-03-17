Unaccounted Rs 10 lakh cash seized in Andhra Pradesh

national

The seized amount has been handed over to concerned officials, they added. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway

Representational picture

Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): Police on Saturday seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 10 lakh from a local resident during search operations near Nidadavole Municipal Office in Godavari. The West Godavari Police conducted raids on the direction of Election Commission in view of ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on April 11.

The person, who has been identified as Kommu Krishnamurthy, told police that he withdrew Rs 10 lakh as it was taken as housing loan, a few days back. However, on being interrogated the accused was unable to produce any evidence for it.

"We have traced unaccounted cash of Rs 10 lakh from Kommu Krishnamurthy, who belongs to Ramachandrapuram village. He has told us that he has taken a housing loan and withdrawn the money for the same purpose. However he could not produce any evidence for that money," police said.

The seized amount has been handed over to concerned officials, they added. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates