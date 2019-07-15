Unbelievable: B-town celebs react to England's win against New Zealand in World Cup 2019

bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and shared their thoughts after England's historic win against New Zeland

A great finish to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as England emerged victorious in a nail-biting Super Over thriller. Eoin Morgan's boys are the new world champions in the 50-over format of the gentleman's game and the crown couldn't have come at a better place than the historic Lord's, the home of cricket.

The winner could not be decided as both the normal 50 overs and super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. They won the match as they had scored more boundaries in the match.

As soon as England won after a thrilling match, fans from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the team members for their efforts. Several Bollywood celebrities too shared their thoughts after England's historic win against the Kiwis.

Some celebrities hailed England for their excellent gameplay. However, a few of them were unhappy with the way England won the match depending on the maximum number of boundaries in the match.

Varun Dhawan, who is a cricket buff, wrote, "What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got."

What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the England cricket team for their win but called the Black Caps "the uncrowned champs."

"Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019," he tweeted.

Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who was rooting for New Zealand, tweeted, "England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG."

England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

Just like all the other cricket fans, Sidharth Malhotra too found the match "crazy, mad and emotional."

"What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy, mad, emotional what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand," he wrote.

What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy,mad ,emotional ððwhat a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2019

Terming the rule as "stupid", Anurag Kashyap called New Zealand the "true winner."

"England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules. New Zealand is a true winner," he tweeted.

England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules.. New Zealand is a true winner — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "There have been far too many PLUCKY losers in the World of Sport the past few days .. well played India .. well played New Zealand .. well played Federer"

T 3226 -There have been far too many PLUCKY losers in the World of Sport the past few days .. well played India .. well played New Zealand .. well played Federer .. ððððððððð — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2019

Shahid Kapoor wrote, "I was not supporting either. Just watched a great match. And at the end just felt for the kiwis. England played amazing cricket. But so did the kiwis. They didn’t deserve to be second. No way"

I was not supporting either. Just watched a great match. And at the end just felt for the kiwis. England played amazing cricket. But so did the kiwis. They didn’t deserve to be second. No way. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 15, 2019

Many other celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor, Hazel Keech, Surveen Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to share their reactions on England's win.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand put up 241/8 in 50 overs. Chasing the target, England rode Stokes' unbeaten 84 off 98 balls with Jos Buttler also scoring 59. The pair added 110 runs for the fifth wicket to tie the game at 241 all out and take it to a Eliminator.

In the Eliminator, Stokes and Buttler helped England post 15 which New Zealand matched but in heart-wrenching fashion, fell behind due to inferior position in the points table.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: World Cup 2019: England create history, win World Cup 2019 in Super Over Thriller

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates